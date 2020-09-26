The creative industry in the UK is packed to the brim with innovative, enterprising and driven young people eager to project their talents and brands in their chosen fields. From music to film to fashion and everything in between, many are finding their purpose and proving there’s not one road to success paved out. From the outside looking in, however—for those eager to get a foot in the door—it may prove daunting, not only to find a field but to acquire the skills needed to implement their vision.

Luckily, this is where the good people at Create Jobs come in. Operating since 2011, the London-based programme offers young people aged 18-24 the opportunity to find employment within the creative industry via an intensive 4-6-week online course, giving an insight into the field of their choice.

A batch of new courses are set to kick off imminently (under Creativity Works), spanning content production, digital product design, photography and podcasting, with an application deadline of October 1. Having supported 80% of its former students into careers and further training, Create Jobs has worked extensively to help a new cohort of would-be creators to find their footing in the industry. It is because of their efforts that its students have begun to make names for themselves and spread their creative wings. In turn, the program itself has gone from strength to strength.

We spoke to a number of the course’s successful graduates about what they took from the program and how they’ve applied what they learned into their budding careers.