To get into any creative field, particularly those in the media, often requires an ever-evolving list of skills and experience that can be expensive and time-consuming to actually acquire. However, there are tools out there being provided by initiatives like Create Jobs, an employment programme from London-based non-profit A New Direction that opens up opportunities for young people wanting to pursue careers in creative industries.

Create Jobs has been running since 2011 to develop skills and help young people find work within the creative and digital industries; particularly those that are underrepresented. Part of that initiative is the Creativity Works course. Four Creativity Works courses recently launched to give 100 creatives aged 18-24 the vital skills and connections needed to find careers in content production, digital product design, photography or podcasting. The series of online sessions have a high success rate that and have supported 80% of past participants into paid careers or further training.

That high success rate comes directly from the close support from the organisation itself, as well as from the calibre of guest speakers they have involved in the process. This year, participants will get invaluable insight from the teams at production houses like Stink Films (Jay-Z, Ray BLK, Game Of Thrones) and Untold Studios (Beats By Dre, Sam Smith); startup community YSYS and design agencies such as Hero, Visly and Publicis Sapient; and podcast heavyweights like STANCE and Somethin' Else, all of whom will be sharing invaluable, practical knowledge.

The intensive, six-week course runs from Monday to Friday and takes place entirely online, so it is totally accessible regardless of lockdown restrictions. Once on the programme, participants will work on a brief from Reebok and make a creative response to the theme of writing their very own legacy.

With the October 1 deadline fast approaching, apply here for Content Production, here for Digital Product Design, here for Photography, and here for Podcasting.