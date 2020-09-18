Billed as the Las Vegas Underground Home, this residence is located just two miles east of the strip, and serves as a bomb shelter that attempts to mirror the outside world with a yard, pool, and even trees.

The home was built in the 1970s by Girard B. Henderson, who was once the director of Avon cosmetics. Henderson was concerned that the Cold War could destroy the country permanently, so he created a house with an entirely separate living situation 26 feet underground. He also started a company called “Underground World Homes,” where he tried to convince others of the benefits of living underground, and even sponsored an exhibit called “Why Live Underground” at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Henderson lived in the home until his death in 1983. His widow didn’t want to continue in his footsteps, so she created a townhouse above ground where she lived until her death six years later.

One look at the 14,000-plus square foot bunker, and it’s clear that the furnishings and decor remain trapped in the 1970s.

The property costs a staggering $18 million, a significant bump in cost considering the last owner paid $1.15 million in 2015. Listing agent Stephan LaForge of BHHS Nevada Properties defends the asking price, telling Realtor that it would cost, at least, $18 million to undergo the level of construction to accomplish what Henderson did with this residence.

Check out a tour of the Las Vegas Underground Home, up top.