RIP to Bill Mitchell's Twitter account.

According to Mediaite, the far-right conspiracy theorist was permanently banned from the platform after he attempted to dodge a temporary ban over an undisclosed violation. Per a Twitter spokesperson: "[Mitchell’s account] has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules by using one account to evade the suspension of another account."

Mitchell, the host of the far-right program YourVoice America is mostly known as a Donald Trump toadie who uses his platform to propagate the QAnon conspiracy theory. He's faced increasing backlash over the last several months due to his coronavirus-denial claims and accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci of being a "plant" from Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

The Twitter spokesperson did not indicate why the pundit was initially suspended from the site; But, as pointed out by Mediaite, Mitchell claimed he was being punished for challenging coronavirus face masks.

"Twitter just suspended me for opposing masks," he wrote on Parler, a right-leaning social network that's widely known as the "anti-Twitter." "Who knows if I’ll ever be back. I’m sure their decision wasn’t political at all."

Naturally, Mitchell's suspension drew mixed reactions. Although some criticized Twitter for the move, many celebrated his permanent ban by highlighting some of his most offensive, irrational, and laughable Twitter moments. You can read some of the reactions below.