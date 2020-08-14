Vice Mayor Linda Norris of Oldsmar, Florida has been arrested for a DUI after she crashed her Tesla with an open bottle of whisky in the vehicle.

As the Hillsborough County Sheirff's Office confirmed, Norris was spotted driving her red Tesla erratically on Wednesday morning. She later rear-ended another vehicle, causing a three car pile-up at 10:30 a.m. local time. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, but when deputies arrived at the scene they discovered an open container of Fireball whisky in her possession. Additionally, authorities found two more unopened bottles of whisky in her purse.

The 59-year-old Vice Mayor, who really isn't doing much for Florida's reputation, stepped out of her car and was slurring her speech while to officers. She failed the field sobriety exercises, and when asked to take a Breathalyzer she refused. According to jail records, she was released on $1,000 bond.

"It’s infuriating to know some drivers have no respect for the law or the lives around them,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, WFTV 9 ABC reports. “Furthermore, Linda Norris is a public official and should behave accordingly. Instead, she serves as an example of our commitment to identifying and catching those who break the law, no matter who they are.”

Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel told WFTS-TV that he was "disappointed" to learn about the incident, but stressed he does not have all the information just yet.