New data from the CDC reveals some startling facts about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that one in four young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 say they have contemplated suicide in June due to the worldwide public health emergency.

The report also reveals rises in anxiety and substance abuse, with over 40 percent of the people surveyed saying they endured a mental or behavioral health condition linked to the global health crisis. The CDC study polled 5,412 people between June 24 and June 30.

The data shows that young adults, caregivers, essential workers, and minorities have been hit the hardest. According to the CDC, 10.7 percent of participants considered suicide in the past 30 days, and 25.5 percent of those between 18 to 24 said they did so. About 31 percent of self-reported unpaid caregivers and 22 percent of essential workers also had suicidal ideation, while Latinx and Black respondents were far above average.

Approximately 30.9 percent of those surveyed said they experienced signs of anxiety or depression, and around 26.3 percent said that the pandemic caused trauma and stress-related disorder. An additional 13.3 percent said that in order to grapple with stress, they developed a substance abuse habit, using alcohol and prescription or illicit drugs.

Over half of the participants who were essential workers said that they underwent some type of adverse mental health or behavioral health condition because of the coronavirus emergency.

The anonymous survey was offered on the internet and based on self-reporting.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to speak with a trained counselor.