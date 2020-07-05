A man and woman were confronted as they were painting over a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the county courthouse in Martinez, California.

In the video, the pair can be seen arguing with others who are trying to prevent them from painting over the yellow mural, which the city had given activists permission to paint. NBC Bay Area reports that the man and woman showed up just hours later to black it out.

During the argument, the pair can be heard yelling "all lives matter" while contending that police violence is the result of resisting arrest. The man and woman were both wearing red shirts, with the man’s reading “four more years,” likely a reference to reelecting Donald Trump.

"I can't believe that this is happening right in front of my face," a witness said, according to the news outlet. "I expected something to happen, but when I saw this, I got a little excited and tried to make sure and get it in and film everything that happened."

The man and woman’s license plate number was documented and the Martinez Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

A number of these murals have popped up all over the U.S., as demonstrators continue to gather to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Last week, Trump denounced the proposed Black Lives Matter sign along Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, right outside Trump Tower, tweeting that it's a “symbol of hate” that would denigrate the “luxury avenue” and “and further antagonize” local police.