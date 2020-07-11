President Trump visited Walter Reed hospital in Maryland on Saturday afternoon and was shown wearing a mask, which marks the first time the President has been captured on-camera wearing one.

The President was visiting the hospital to see wounded soldiers and essential workers who were caring for those affected by COVID-19. Before he left, he also made remarks regarding the importance of wearing masks for public health and safety.

"I'll probably have a mask, if you must know,” Trump told reporters. “I think when you're in a hospital, especially in that particular setting where you're talking to a lot of soldiers and people that in some cases just got off the operating tables I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask."

Trump also addressed why this was the first time he was wearing a mask in public, telling reporters: "I've never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place."

Trump's remarks, plus being seen wearing a mask to the medical center is notable, and ironic, because of the numerous times where the President has gone on record to downplay the severity of COVID-19 as the pandemic has torn through the country. In fact, as recently as last month, on June 15, the President said during a press conference that "if we stopped testing right now, we would have very few cases. If any," and associating it directly with the common flu saying "what difference?" just a few days after on June 20.

Well, that didn't appear to be true at all as states like Florida and Texas have seen surges in cases weekly.