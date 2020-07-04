Another day, another Karen causing mayhem and disrupting the lives of innocent bystanders.

This latest Karen fiasco comes out of a Costco store where one woman decided to stage a sit-in protest after refusing to wear a face mask.

A video of the incident shows the woman throwing a 3-year-old style temper tantrum before plopping on the ground in dissent. “I just need you to put that on for now while you’re in the building. That’s all,” an employee is heard telling the woman, referring to the face mask already dangling from her ear. “Just temporarily while you’re in here, and then you can take it right back off.”

“I will not,” the woman responds to the Costco employee, before going on to say the mask requirement is “your problem.”

Unfortunately, history continues to shows us that it is nearly impossible for "Karens" to absorb anything but reason, even as coronavirus cases around the country soar. Doctors suspect there are thousands more affected with the virus than being reported as well. Masks, however, have been proven to reduce the spread of the disease.

As the employee attempts to escort the woman outside to speak with a manager, the woman decides to sit on the ground in protest, partially blocking the store's exit. Prior to sitting down, the woman openly admitted that she does not have a medical condition that would make it unsafe for her to wear a mask.

“Can I get you a chair? Outside? There’s a place to sit,” the employee asks.

“I am an American,” she responds. “I have constitutional rights.”

Ah yes, the constitutional right to ignore rules enforced by a private company on private property. While the term “Karen” has received some valid criticism for its use as a euphemism in place of specifically calling out white supremacists, in cases like these, it allows patrons to continue exposing the shameful entitlement of white women.