According to multiple reports, Georgia Representative and Civil Rights icon John Lewis died on Friday. He passed away with in hospice care at the age of 80.
In December 2019, the congressman revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. “I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life," he wrote in a statement at the time. "I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now."
Just this month Magnolia Pictures released John Lewis: Good Trouble, a documentary chronicling Lewis' decades of activism as a champion for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform, immigration, and more. In the wake of his death, people are remembering the late congressman using the hashtag #goodtrouble.
RIP Rep. Lewis.
