Rayshard Brooks’ funeral was held on Tuesday morning in Atlanta, Georgia, CNN reports.

The ceremony took place in one of the city’s most historic churches, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a co-pastor until his 1968 assassination.

Brooks’ golden casket was carried by pallbearers who wore shirts that read “Here 2 Serve,” while the Brooks family wore white. The black and white funeral hearse featured a poster that read, “killed in Atlanta Georgia 2020.”

The private ceremony included a speech from MLK’s daughter, Rev. Bernice A. King, and a eulogy from Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the church’s senior pastor and a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Dr. King urged activists, organizers and "people of goodwill" to keep up the fight for racial justice.



"Don't stop until it matters that dignity, justice and equity are a reality for all Black lives."

A public viewing of Brooks’ casket was held on Monday. It was previously reported that Tyler Perry paid for the funeral expenses.

Atlanta police shot Brooks in the back on June 12. Days later, on June 17, the Fulton County D.A. announced that Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fatally shot Brooks, had been charged with felony murder, as well as 10 other charges, including criminal damage to property, violations to his oath of office, and aggravated assault charges. His partner, Devin Brosnan, was hit with three charges, including aggravated assault.