George Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump shared what he called a new video, which shows former Minneapolis Police Department officer Tou Thao dismissing bystanders who plead for him to do something as Floyd laid lifeless on the ground with Derek Chauvin's knee still on his neck.

"Warning: This is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video," Crump said, per TMZ. Due to the graphic nature of the footage, we will not be sharing on this platform. But if you wish to see the video, it is available here.

Thao, along with Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Crump argues that all four officers "must be convicted of murder for this hideous atrocity," adding, "They must all be held accountable."

Unlike Thao, who had already been an officer for more than a decade, Kueng and Lane were rookie cops with the latter serving his fourth day on the job. Attorneys for Kueng and Lane claim that Chauvin's seniority on the force left them with no choice but to follow his orders.

ABC7 News reports that the Minneapolis police also implemented a "duty to intervene" policy in 2016, which requires an officer to "either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required."

Each of them are being held on bail for $1 million, or "$750,000 with conditions."