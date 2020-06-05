The Minneapolis City Council has voted to ban the use of chokeholds by police amid national outcry sparked by George Floyd's death.

According to the Star Tribune, the move is part of an agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which recently filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis PD over the May 25 police killing of Floyd. The agreement also requires police officers—regardless of tenure or rank—to report any unauthorized use of excessive force; he/she must also try to intervene when witnessing a fellow officer using a chokehold or neck restraint in violation of the agreement: "... If they do not do so, [they] shall be subject to discipline to the same severity as if they themselves engaged in the prohibited use of force."

The document also states all officers must receive authorization from their superiors before using crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, and batons.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed the order Friday; however, it has yet to be approved by a judge.

"George Floyd’s service yesterday underscored that justice for George requires more than accountability for the man who killed him – it requires accountability from elected leadership to deep, structural reforms," Frey said at Friday's city council meeting. "Today’s agreement with the state will help bring those layers of accountability. This unprecedented energy and momentum for police reform has left Minneapolis poised not just to address our shortcomings, but to become a model for shifting police culture and uprooting systemic racism."

City officials are expected to propose additional reforms at a later date.

"This will accompany a renewed push for changes in the police union contract as the city negotiates a new agreement," the mayor’s office told CBS Minnesota. "On or before July 30, the City will provide a list to the State outlining laws that impede the ability to implement reforms."