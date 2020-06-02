The Dallas Police Department tried to get people to snitch on each other on Sunday by reporting any illegal activity from ongoing protests in the city through their iWatch Dallas app.

The app was instead flooded with K-pop pictures and videos, Mashable reports.

Hours later, the Dallas Police claimed that the app was temporarily down due to "technical difficulties."

While K-pop fans have been known in the past to overwhelm Twitter with clips and images, and garner enough attention and exposure to turn it into a trending topic, they decided to use their collective powers for good by sharing fancams in an effort to help conceal the identities of protesters.

The Dallas Police Department's website said that the app's shutdown was from an "overwhelmed server."

Not bad, internet.