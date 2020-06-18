For all those praying to get their raving shoes on this post-COVID-19, unfortunately the prospects of flying out to Ibiza to celebrate freedom will not be on the cards.

Spanish newspaper Diaro de Ibiza reports that the Balearic government have banned clubs from reopening until next year. They also wrote that this could be the case "well into 2021" or until a vaccine has been found to tackle the virus. Before this latest development, a number of venues said they would be doing everything they can to reopen for the 2020 closing season, with social distancing and increased hygiene measures put in place, however the powers that be have now ruled out any club activity this year.

This has been seen as a huge let-down for many raves across the world, especially since it was confirmed that tourists would be allowed to travel to the island from July, while Ibiza Rocks also announced a series of socially-distanced pool parties that were scheduled to start on July 1. Club Amnesia had announced their events as well, with adverts being plastered all over the web and tickets selling fast for their closing party in October.

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza were the first venues to announce they will not be opening in 2020. The clubs took to Instagram to post a shared statement, which sees them stand together to keep ravers safe during the pandemic.

Not the greatest news, but safety first.