Two Missouri hairstylists may have exposed more than 100 people to the coronavirus after they decided to work while experiencing symptoms, health officials tell CNN.

The Springfield-Greene Health Department released a statement on Saturday revealing that a hairstylist at the Great Clips salon tested positive for coronavirus. The employee may have exposed around 56 people to the illness, but they weren't the only worker who was infected by the virus.

A day earlier, another hairstylist at the same salon tested positive for COVID-19. Per reports, this employee could have exposed 84 customers and seven co-workers to the disease. Officials say that both stylists showed symptoms before testing positive. Currently, there is no update on their condition.

At the time of the exposure, businesses like barbershops and hair salons were allowed to reopen in the state. The health department claims that all the clients and stylists were wearing protective face coverings.

"It is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result," the department said.

The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard, tells CNN in that they were able to track down the stylists' clients because the salon kept "impeccable records" that made contact tracing easier. He was also impressed by the way the salon deep cleaned the area. However, he warns the public to be careful because these coronavirus cases can be crippling to the community.

"I'm going to be honest with you: We can't have many more of these," Goddard said. "We can't make this a regular habit, or our capabilities as a community will be strained."