A Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crashed in the residential neighborhood of Kamloops in British Columbia Sunday, killing one crew member and injuring another, the New York Times reports.

The Royal Canadian Air Force later stated that the injuries sustained by the surviving member were not considered life threatening. The fatal incident occurred mere moments after the aircraft took off from what is believed to be Kamloops Airport to embark on a Operation Inspiration tour across Canada in an effort to boost morale amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shannon Forrest captured the footage of one person ejecting from the Snowbird before disappearing behind the trees.

According to the BBC, the plane hit the front garden of a house, but debris was scattered across the neighborhood. Kenny Hinds, who lives seven doors down from the site of the crash, told the Associated Press that from his vantage point, "the parachute hadn’t fully deployed yet — it was still sort of straight up and down."

"I just started running down the street. And I got there maybe a minute after it crashed and there was a couple of residents that had their hoses out and they were trying to put the flames out because it hit a house," Hinds said. "It looked like most of it landed in the front yard, but maybe a wing or something went through the roof perhaps."

Rose Miller, who lives in the house directly across the street from where the plane ended up, believes the plane landed "mostly on the road, but it just exploded." Miller said the cops identified a huge piece of debris in her backyard as the ejection seat. Another photo appears to show the parachute wound up on the roof of a house.

Miller said she spoke to the couple that lives inside the home impacted by the crash, and they are both "OK." The woman was in the basement at the time while the man was behind the house.