Two men have been charged in federal court in connection with allegedly conspiring to attack Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, California.

The U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced Thursday that 45-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers and 37-year-old Jarrod Copeland were both charged with conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosives a building used or in affecting interstate commerce, per a regional CBS News report.

According to prosecutors, Rogers and Copeland started planning on attack against Democrats following the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to former VP Joe Biden. Both men are alleged to have been planning to use explosive devices, with the ultimate goal of inspiring future efforts to topple the government.

While Copeland—who is also charged with destroying records—was taken into custody on Wednesday, Rogers was arrested back in January, at which a search warrant was served on his home and business in Napa County.

“The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau discovered five pipe bombs and other explosive material during our joint investigation,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair said at the time. “The FBI investigates all credible threats, and our highest priority is ensuring public safety. We urge the public to remain vigilant. We need the community’s support in reporting threatening behavior and suspicious activity to local law enforcement or the FBI.”

Among the additional charges against Rogers are weapons-related counts, as well as possession of unregistered destructive devices. Specifically mentioned in messages between Rogers and Copeland were both the governor’s mansion and the Democratic HQ building in Sacramento.

On the conspiracy charges alone, both Rogers and Copeland are looking at up to 20 years behind bars if convicted. Additional time is possible in connection with the other charges, as well as the charges Rogers is facing at the California state level.