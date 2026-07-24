Will 2024's releases top last year's? Here are 15 video games dropping this year that are getting the most hype and buzz.Kevin Wong
Featured
From upcoming video games to top rumors, announcements, and release dates, here's everything to know about games and tech this August.Kevin Wong
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.Kevin Wong
If you've seen any of these movies then may God grant peace to your soul... the pain is real.Jerry Gadiano