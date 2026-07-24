Yarin Lidor

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Music

Download David Heartbreak's "The Love Movement" Compilation

Just in time for Valentine's Day, ever emotive heavy bass wizard David Heartbreak has released The Love Movement, a new compilation of 11 free tracks

marcuskdowling4547 days ago
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Music

Miguel - "Girl With The Tattoo (Yarin Lidor Remix ft. Atari Jones)"

I actually met Yarin Lidor in the most random way possible. Leaving Electric Zoo after only a couple hours because of lousy access, I ended up back i

nappy4644 days ago

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