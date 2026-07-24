February was "Access All Areas" month for BBC Radio 1, and a while ago we told you that Diplo was going to be dropping a show based solely on the submkhrisd
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Quality over quantity should always be the power move. Some weeks, we can't help it: there are a grip of remixes that have our heads spinning from howkhrisd
We caught up with the music exec to talk about how her upbringing helped shape her career, being inspired by other Black women in the industry, and the bright future of YouTube’s <i>Legacy</i> series.Emmanuel Onapa
The legendary label exec will be the video service's Global Head of Music.Brendan Klinkenberg