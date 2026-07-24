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Well-known vintage wrestling collector Ted Hirsh runs through the best tees from the '80s and '90s featuring legends like Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and more.Ted Hirsh
From DX's dominance to Team Hogan's legends, ranking the most iconic elimination squads in WWE historyJamie Iovine
From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.Elton Jones
Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.Mike DeStefano