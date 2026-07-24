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Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.
Mike DeStefano

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(L-R) Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan.
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