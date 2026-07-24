Canadian producer WondaGurl opens up about her new label Wonderchild, future collaborations with Jenius and Forthenight, and her disinterest in fame.dcowie
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London Cyr may be newly signed to Wonderchild, but the young Canadian producer is just getting started and already has a Grammy-nom under his belt.Natalie Harmsen
FORTHENIGHT talks about winning a Grammy for his work on Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and signing with Canadian producer WondaGurl's label Wonderchild.dcowie
The 19-year-old from Ontario just signed with Wonderchild, a subsidiary of Scott’s Cactus Jack label. "I absolutely still want to get a Grammy," he says.Kyle Mullin