Wolfgang Gartner

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Wolfgang Gartner ft. Bobby Saint - "Unholy"

"My first goal when creating music is to make something that belongs in the future, not in the now." That Wolfgang Gartner quote from September is one

khrisd4294 days ago
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Music

Wolfgang Gartner & 3LAU's "Beef" Was Manufactured By A Reddit Edit

Earlier today, we spoke about the feels that 3LAU seemingly possessed over perceived disses that were thrown his was during a Wolfgang Gartner Reddit AMA. Turns out that this was actually a trick pulled by a Reddit user who asked Wolfgang one thing, then edited their post to look like Wolfgang was talking shit to 3LAU. It's explained in this exchange of tweets from followers of Wolfgang and 3LAU, and the two DJ/producers themselves, who ended up making amends.

khrisd4581 days ago
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Wolfgang Gartner's Reddit AMA Brought the "Piano Concept" Out of 3LAU

I am not one to get involved in the petty nonsense of the interwebs, and this site is the furthest thing from an online blog version of TMZ. We bring

lolod4582 days ago
wg piranha
Music

Wolfgang Gartner - "Piranha"

Talk about a teenie tiny teaser! We've not had a lot of material from Wolfgang Gartner in 2013; he did drop "Anaconda" earlier this year, and his Tomm

khrisd4616 days ago
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Wolfgang Gartner & Tommy Trash - "Hounds Of Hell"

You have to love the Altered Beast nod in this video featuring a pair of brothers that turn into these wolf-like creatures. Leave it up to Wolfgang Gartner and Tommy Trash to go very literal with the video for their collaboration "Hounds of Hell." It's a pretty creepy video, but the premise and the way this was shot plays well off of that slight throwback appeal of the tune. Plus, we're so close to Halloween that the timing is perfect.

khrisd4662 days ago
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Wolfgang Gartner Rants on Twitter, Then Goes on Twitter Hiatus

Wolfgang Gartner has a knack for speaking his mind, especially via his Twitter account, and while listening to a still-unnamed fellow DJ on the decks,

khrisd4806 days ago
WolfgangGartner
Music

Wolfgang Gartner ft. Medina - "Overdose"

Electro house king Wolfgang Gartner has been on a tear releasing two big singles in "Anaconda" and "Overdose," and now we have the video for the latter. The video has a striking throwback feeling, evoking a visual similarity to to those '90s boy bands of yesteryear. Medina writhes on the floor as she clamors that she wants to "OD on you" and all of a sudden we have the poppiest output from Wolfgang we've seen in a while.

jakel4849 days ago
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Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, and Nero Among EDM Artists Announced for 2013 Made in America Festival

Earlier today, Jay-Z's "Made in America" Festival, which will be taking place at the Benjamin Franklin Place in Philadelphia during Labor Day Weekend

khrisd4855 days ago
kindergarten yearbook vol 1
Music

Download the "Kindergarten Yearbook, Vol. 1"

Wolfgang Gartner's Kindergarten Recordings crew dropped a sly little EP recently; Kindergarten Yearbook, Vol. 1 features four tracks from Conro, DallasK, Charlie Darker, and Popeska, going straight for the jugular with hard-hitting dancefloor tracks. These all feel like they could crush a club right now - or even take the Ultra crowd by storm. Right now. Popeska's "Raunchy" especially. There's just something about that huge synth thrown in there. Goosebumps.

khrisd4873 days ago
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Bonnaroo 2013′s EDM Line-Up

The Bonnaroo Festival is going down June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee. If you don't want to watch Daniel Tosh lead-in to the announcement, or if you don't care about Mumford & Sons or Paul McCartney, we've parsed out the EDM artists who will be holding it down over this four-day festival.

khrisd4904 days ago
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10 DJs You Should Be Following on Twitter

When it comes to technology, the DJ is king. Don't take the insane tour riders or Grammy wins for granted: DJs are nerds first, and when new tech hits

khrisd4925 days ago

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