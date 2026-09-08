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Inside Wonderwall, the Interior Design Studio Responsible for Your Favorite Stores
Japanese interior designer and Wonderwall founder Masamichi Katayama has transformed retail spaces for brands such as Bape, Ambush, Kaws & more.
Meet the Architects Behind Some of Kanye West's Biggest Projects and Virgil Abloh's Off-White Store
Dong-Ping Wong and Oana Stanescu of Family New York have been changing the definition of what it means to be an architect for over seven years. With their highly anticipated + POOL project still on the horizon, and projects with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh under their belt, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll let up anytime soon.
The Best Album Art of 2016 (So Far)
From the unmistakably "Kanye" cover for 'TLOP' to Beyoncé's striking 'Lemonade' cover art, 2016 has already seen an impressive array of album art.