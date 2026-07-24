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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Kenya Barris' Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' Remake Is Coming Straight Out of Inglewood
“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in California anymore!”
Alex Ocho918 days ago
Music
Rico Nasty Recruits Flo Milli for New Single and Video "Money"
Rico Nasty's Flo Millli-featuring single and video “Money” dips back to the ’80s to sample the 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some P*ssy” and Tone Lōc’s “Wild Thing.”
Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1711 days ago
Music
Harry Styles Dressed as Dorothy and Sang 'Wizard of Oz' Song During MSG Concert
Harry Styles got into the Halloween spirit by wearing a Dorothy costume from 'Wizard of Oz,' complete with a bow, red tights, and red shoes.
tara mahadevan1728 days ago
Music
Ariana Grande Gives Magnificent 'The Wizard and I' Performance for NBC's 'Wicked' Halloween Special
Ariana Grande and her vocals belong on Broadway.
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2826 days ago