The Wizard of Oz

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Latest Stories

The Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Ruby Slipper
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Super Rare Ruby Red Slipper Nike SB Dunk Collab

An alternate version of the Wizard of Oz Dunks just popped up at Bluetile Skateshop.

Victor Deng552 days ago
Pop Culture

Kenya Barris' Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' Remake Is Coming Straight Out of Inglewood

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in California anymore!”

Alex Ocho922 days ago
Rico Nasty and Flo Milli in "Money"
Music

Rico Nasty Recruits Flo Milli for New Single and Video "Money"

Rico Nasty's Flo Millli-featuring single and video “Money” dips back to the ’80s to sample the 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some P*ssy” and Tone Lōc’s “Wild Thing.”

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1714 days ago
Wizard of Oz
Pop Culture

'Wizard of Oz' Star Allegedly Groped by Munchkins Actors During Filming

Judy Garland's ex, in a posthumous memoir set for release next month, claims the Munchkins actors groped her during 'The Wizard of Oz.'

Trace William Cowen3458 days ago
Pop Culture

PROMO: Win Custom Prints by Pencil Fingerz in Honor of 'The Wiz LIVE!'

Ease on down the road to a pretty slick giveaway.

Bill Savage3898 days ago
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