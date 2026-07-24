Latest Stories
'Hurt' Windsor Man Sues Friends Who Left Him Out of $1M Lotto
Last June, Philip Tsotsos’ group of 16 friends won a $1-million Maxmillion prize on a Lotto Max ticket. He’s now suing them for $70,000 plus interest.
Armed Man Arrested After Intruding on Windsor Castle on Christmas
The 19 year-old is being charged with breaching or trespassing a protected site, as Thames Valley Police claim he carried an “offensive weapon."
'Canadian Hoopers Are Here': Maurice Calloo Is Making Noise at March Madness
The Canadian has been a leader off the bench for the Oregon State Beavers. As the team enters the NCAA Tournamnet's Sweet 16, he's got something big to prove.
Big Sean Talks 'Detroit 2' and His Canadian Connections
The rapper discusses his vulnerability writing his new album, his fondness of Windsor, Ontario, and his collabs with Boi-1da, Justin Bieber, and Wondagurl.