Cosmic disco jams, mutant grime and unashamedly joyful '80s classics.James Keith
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'Better Call Saul' goes out on a high note in its series finale. Here are our thoughts on how the 'Breaking Bad' prequel has come to an end.William Goodman
Here is everything you should be watching this week. From HBO's 'Harley Quinn,' to Prime's 'Paper Girls,' to Netflix's 'Keep Breathing' and more.Karla Rodriguez
Here are our choices for what you should be watching and streaming the week of July 22. From 'Nope,' to 'Rap Sh!t,' to 'grown-ish,' and more.Karla Rodriguez