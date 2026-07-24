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Peacock Hosted An Advanced Screening of ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ for HBCU Students in Atlanta
Presented By
Peacock
Presented By
Peacock
Oscars Producer Will Packer Says LAPD Was 'Prepared' to Arrest Will Smith After He Slapped Chris Rock
The Oscars producer spoke to 'GMA's' T.J. Holmes about the now-viral incident, confirming Chris Rock had the option of letting police arrest Smith.
Ludacris Will Show Off Culinary Skills in New Special 'Luda Can't Cook'
The rapper-turned-actor revealed that he will be putting his cooking skill (or lack thereof) to the test in a new show called 'Luda Can’t Cook.'
Tiffany Haddish Is Kevin Hart's 'Night School' Teacher in Migos-Featuring Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for 'Night School' starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.
How Film Producer Will Packer’s Gamble on Kevin Hart Paid Off
Will Packer explains to 'The Blueprint' how his gamble on Kevin Hart paid off, and why you can't always listen to Hollywood.