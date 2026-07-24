Will Packer

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Latest Stories

William Packer attends the 2022 Governors Awards
Pop Culture

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says LAPD Was 'Prepared' to Arrest Will Smith After He Slapped Chris Rock

The Oscars producer spoke to 'GMA's' T.J. Holmes about the now-viral incident, confirming Chris Rock had the option of letting police arrest Smith.

Joshua Espinoza1577 days ago
Ludacris performs onstage at Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9
Music

Ludacris Will Show Off Culinary Skills in New Special 'Luda Can't Cook'

The rapper-turned-actor revealed that he will be putting his cooking skill (or lack thereof) to the test in a new show called 'Luda Can’t Cook.'

Xavier Hamilton1989 days ago
Tiffany Haddish Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Is Kevin Hart's 'Night School' Teacher in Migos-Featuring Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for 'Night School' starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Victoria L. Johnson3036 days ago
Will Packer
Pop Culture

How Film Producer Will Packer’s Gamble on Kevin Hart Paid Off

Will Packer explains to 'The Blueprint' how his gamble on Kevin Hart paid off, and why you can't always listen to Hollywood.

Kyle Neubeck3252 days ago

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