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Klay Thompson talks NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Sports

Klay Thompson Reacts to Not Being Included on NBA 75th Anniversary Team (UPDATE)

31-year-old Warriors guard Klay Thompson responded to not being included on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. "I'm top 75 all-time," he wrote on IG.

Abel Shifferaw1738 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors
Sports

Golden State Reportedly Planned to Offer Kevin Durant Unprecedented Long-Term Deal

The contract would let him opt out at any time.

Xavier Hamilton2600 days ago
Steve Kerr speaks with media after Western Conference Finals Game Four win
Sports

Steve Kerr Makes "Hotline Bling" Joke When Asked About Drake's Courtside Antics

"I'm not worried about Drake," the Golden State Warriors head coach said.

Jose Martinez2616 days ago
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