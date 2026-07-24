The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
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'You' Season 3 is premiering on Oct. 15 and will explore how the couple deals with marriage, parenthood and if they can keep their killing spree under control.Karla Rodriguez
Hello, you. Did you check out the white-hot second season of Netflix's 'YOU' yet? Then you know why we're DYING to talk about this series.Frazier Tharpe
Even though <em>Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes</em> gets two thumbs up, primates haven't always fared well in movies. It's time to feel their pain.MattBarone