Vans Sk8 Hi

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Bape x Vans Sk8-Hi (Pair)
Sneakers

The Second Bape x Vans Collection Releases This Month

After releasing their first collaboration together in Fall '21, Bape and Vans are working together again on Sk8-Hi and Old Skool sneakers. Find out more here.

Riley Jones1620 days ago
Chen Yingjie x Vans Collection
Sneakers

Vans Celebrates the Year of the Tiger With New Collab

Vans has teamed up with renowned Chinese artist Chen Yingjie to deliver a new collection for Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1635 days ago
Palace x Vans Sk8-Hi Mushroom Collab
Sneakers

Vans And Palace Team Up for New Collab

Palace and Vans reunited for their second sneaker collab of this year, this time with three Mushroom-covered Sk8-His dropping in November 2021.

Victor Deng1728 days ago
Bape x Vans Collab
Sneakers

Vans and Bape Announce First-Ever Sneaker Collab

A Bathing Ape and Vans have announced their first-ever collab dropping in November 2021. Click here for a closer look and the official release info.

Victor Deng1732 days ago
Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi Collab
Sneakers

Awake NY and Vans' First-Ever Collab Drops This Week

Awake NY and Vans' first-ever collaboration together is a trio of Sk8-Hi colorways and will be released in October 2021. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1745 days ago
Advertisement
Neighborhood x Vans Era Pair
Sneakers

Neighborhood and Vans Have a New Collab Dropping Soon

Neighborhood and Vans are back with a new sneaker collab, which features a stealthy execution of the Sk8-Hi and Era dropping in August 2021.

Victor Deng1821 days ago
Metallica x Vans Sk8-Hi and Slip-On
Sneakers

Metallica and Vans Have a New Collab on the Way

Metallica and Vans are dropping a new footwear collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the rock band's top-selling album titled The Black Album.

Victor Deng1830 days ago
Harry Potter x Vans Collection
Sneakers

Represent Your Hogwarts House With the Harry Potter x Vans Collection

Vans has provided a first look at its upcoming Harry Potter collaboration representing the four houses from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Mike DeStefano2607 days ago
Supreme x Vans Slip On 'Diamond Plate' Collection
Sneakers

This Week's Supreme Drop Includes a New Vans Collab

Supreme is releasing its latest Vans collaboration this Thursday. The 'Diamond Plate' collection include three colorways each of the Slip-On and Sk8-Hi.

Mike DeStefano2636 days ago
Kith x Mastermind x Vans Sk8 Hi 'Brown'
Sneakers

Kith and Mastermind Join Forces for a New Vans Collection

Kith has collaborated with Japanese streetwear brand Mastermind to create four pairs of Vans: two Sk8-Hi LX Zips, an Old Skool LX, and OG Classic Slip-On.

Mike DeStefano2748 days ago
Advertisement
Vans x Nasa 'Space Voyager' Collection 3
Sneakers

Vans Officially Unveils Its NASA Collaboration

A Vans x Nasa collaboration is rumored to be releasing in Fall 2018.

Mike DeStefano2826 days ago
Noah x Vans Sk8 Hi Decon 'Black' (On Foot)
Sneakers

Noah Brought Back Two Obscure Vans Sneakers

NYC brand Noah is collaborating with Vans on four styles of the Sk8-Hi Decon and Chukka MS sneakers. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2853 days ago
Mickey Mouse x Vans Old Skool
Sneakers

Disney and Vans Made More Mickey Mouse Sneakers

Disney and Vans have a new collection inspired by Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary spanning 11 designs including the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, and more.

Riley Jones2854 days ago
Vans Vault x Disney (Mister Cartoon)
Sneakers

Disney and Vans Celebrate 90 Years of Mickey Mouse

Vans has collaborated with Disney to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse. The collection includes Sk8-His designed by John Van Hamersveld, Mister Cartoon, Geoff McFetridge and Taka Hayashi.

Mike DeStefano2896 days ago
Off White x Nike Air Presto 'Black' AA3830 002
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases featuring new product from brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Adidas, and more both men and women.

Mike DeStefano2924 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App