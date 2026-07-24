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From sexy tacos to to sexy Labubu, these bizarre Halloween costume ideas prove the internet has no limits.Complex Staff
The Toronto-born director of 'Obi-Wan' discusses the pressure of telling a Star Wars story, her Canadian connection with Hayden, and what's next for the series.Marriska Fernandes
Pop Culture
Hayden Christensen on the 'Canadianness' of 'Obi-Wan' and How Darth Vader Changed His Life
The Canadian actor, who was in Toronto for a special screening of 'Obi-Wan,' talks about reprising the role of Darth Vader, meeting Justin Trudeau, and more.Marriska Fernandes