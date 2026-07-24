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Under Armour Curry 6 Dub Nation Release Date Pair
Sneakers

This Under Armour Curry 6 Is for Dub Nation

Under Armour and Stephen Curry pay homage to the home team, launching the Curry 6 in a white and royal colorway dubbed 'Dub Nation.'

Brandon Richard2684 days ago
Steph Curry laughs.
Sneakers

Stephen Curry Gifts Sneakers to Young Girl Who Wrote Him

After 9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Stephen Curry asking to have gender neutral labeling for his sneakers, he gifted her the Under Armour Curry 6.

Brandon Richard2765 days ago
Under Armour Curry 6 'Fox Theatre' BS3020612 004 (Pair)
Sneakers

Under Armour Reveals the Curry 6

Under Armour has officially unveiled the Stephen Curry's latest signature model, the Curry 6. The debut colorway is inspired by Oakland's Fox Theatre.

Mike DeStefano2783 days ago
Under Armour HOVR Infinite Release Date
Sneakers

First Look at Under Armour's New Hovr Infinite Runner

Under Armour has released information and images for their new long distance running sneaker the Hovr Infinite, set to drop in February 2019.

Michael Conway2815 days ago
Mo Bamba Under Armour Basketball
Sneakers

Mo Bamba Signs a Deal With Under Armour Basketball

Under Armour has officially signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour. The Orlando Magic rookie center will join players like Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry.

Mike DeStefano2837 days ago
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Under Armour Hovr Havoc
Sneakers

Under Armour Brings Hovr Cushioning to Basketball

Under Armour is bringing its HOVR cushioning system to basketball with the upcoming release of the HOVR Havoc Low and HOVR Havoc Mid. Josh Jackson of the Phoenix Suns is featured in the campaign.

Mike DeStefano2922 days ago
Stephen Curry Under Armour Asia Tour
Sneakers

Stephen Curry & Under Armour Are Touring Asia This Summer

With another championship under his belt, Stephen Curry and his partners at Under Armour are heading to Asia to celebrate with fans in the Philippines, China and Japan.

Brandon Richard2936 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Copper/Black'
Sneakers

You Can Only Get These Currys in Oakland

To celebrate Stephen Curry's third NBA championship, Under Armour is hosting a special 'Steph VR' pop-up in Oakland where they will sell exclusive colorways of the Curry 4 Low and Curry 5.

Mike DeStefano2966 days ago
Under Armour Curry 3Zero II 2 Release Date
Sneakers

An Early Look at Steph Curry's Next Sub-$100 Sneaker

Under Armour is set to release the team-oriented Curry 3Zer0 2 in the coming months.

Brandon Richard2990 days ago
Under Armour Curry 4 Low Season Ticket Holder Exclusive
Sneakers

Steph Curry Gifts Exclusive Sneakers to Warriors Season Ticket Holders

82 pairs of exclusive Under Armour Curry 4 Lows given to the biggest Golden State Warriors fans.

Brandon Richard3006 days ago
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Emmanuel Mudiay Reads Mean Under Armour Comments
Sneakers

Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay Reads Mean Under Armour Comments

Watch Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay react to mean Under Armour social Media comments on the latest episode of 'Release Roundup.'

Sole Collector3054 days ago
Stephen Curry Calls Trump an Ass
Sneakers

The Under Armour Curry 5 May Be Launching as a Low-Top

A first look at a low-top being called the Under Armour Curry 5.

Brandon Richard3104 days ago
Under Armour Curry 4 'More Range' 1298306 014
Sneakers

Under Armour Highlights Steph Curry's Infinite Range With New Release

Under Armour has introduced the 'More Range' Curry 4.

Mike DeStefano3141 days ago
Under Armour Curry 4 'More Dimes' (Pair)
Sneakers

'More Dimes' From Under Armour and Steph Curry

Under Armour has revealed its latest colorway of Stephen Curry's fourth signature, the 'More Dimes' Curry 4.

Mike DeStefano3147 days ago
Stephen Curry Giving Away Curry 4s
Sneakers

Stephen Curry Is Giving Away Free Curry 4s in the Bay Area

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is visiting random gyms in the Bay Area to give away his signature sneakers.

Brandon Richard3150 days ago
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Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 4 Low Blue Gold
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Stephen Curry Warms Up in New Curry 4 Lows

Stephen Curry warmed up in a blue and gold colorway of the Under Armour Curry 4 Low.

Brandon Richard3184 days ago
Under Armour Curry 4 Away Release Date 1298306 401 Profile
Sneakers

When You Can Buy the 'Away' Under Armour Curry 4

The 'Away' Under Armour Curry 4 will release on November 11, 2017 for $130.

Brandon Richard3187 days ago

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