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This Under Armour Curry 6 Is for Dub Nation
Under Armour and Stephen Curry pay homage to the home team, launching the Curry 6 in a white and royal colorway dubbed 'Dub Nation.'
Stephen Curry Gifts Sneakers to Young Girl Who Wrote Him
After 9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Stephen Curry asking to have gender neutral labeling for his sneakers, he gifted her the Under Armour Curry 6.
Under Armour Reveals the Curry 6
Under Armour has officially unveiled the Stephen Curry's latest signature model, the Curry 6. The debut colorway is inspired by Oakland's Fox Theatre.
First Look at Under Armour's New Hovr Infinite Runner
Under Armour has released information and images for their new long distance running sneaker the Hovr Infinite, set to drop in February 2019.
Mo Bamba Signs a Deal With Under Armour Basketball
Under Armour has officially signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour. The Orlando Magic rookie center will join players like Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry.
Under Armour Brings Hovr Cushioning to Basketball
Under Armour is bringing its HOVR cushioning system to basketball with the upcoming release of the HOVR Havoc Low and HOVR Havoc Mid. Josh Jackson of the Phoenix Suns is featured in the campaign.
Stephen Curry & Under Armour Are Touring Asia This Summer
With another championship under his belt, Stephen Curry and his partners at Under Armour are heading to Asia to celebrate with fans in the Philippines, China and Japan.
You Can Only Get These Currys in Oakland
To celebrate Stephen Curry's third NBA championship, Under Armour is hosting a special 'Steph VR' pop-up in Oakland where they will sell exclusive colorways of the Curry 4 Low and Curry 5.
An Early Look at Steph Curry's Next Sub-$100 Sneaker
Under Armour is set to release the team-oriented Curry 3Zer0 2 in the coming months.
Steph Curry Gifts Exclusive Sneakers to Warriors Season Ticket Holders
82 pairs of exclusive Under Armour Curry 4 Lows given to the biggest Golden State Warriors fans.
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay Reads Mean Under Armour Comments
Watch Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay react to mean Under Armour social Media comments on the latest episode of 'Release Roundup.'
The Under Armour Curry 5 May Be Launching as a Low-Top
A first look at a low-top being called the Under Armour Curry 5.
Under Armour Highlights Steph Curry's Infinite Range With New Release
Under Armour has introduced the 'More Range' Curry 4.
'More Dimes' From Under Armour and Steph Curry
Under Armour has revealed its latest colorway of Stephen Curry's fourth signature, the 'More Dimes' Curry 4.
Stephen Curry Is Giving Away Free Curry 4s in the Bay Area
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is visiting random gyms in the Bay Area to give away his signature sneakers.
#SoleWatch: Stephen Curry Warms Up in New Curry 4 Lows
Stephen Curry warmed up in a blue and gold colorway of the Under Armour Curry 4 Low.
When You Can Buy the 'Away' Under Armour Curry 4
The 'Away' Under Armour Curry 4 will release on November 11, 2017 for $130.