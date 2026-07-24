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Latest Stories
Sports
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ex-NFL Star Trevone Boykin for Russell Wilson Criticism
Shannon Sharpe caught wind of Trevone Boykin’s comments about Russell Wilson, and he wasn’t happy.
Bernadette Giacomazzo236 days ago
Sports
Here's the Bar Fight Arrest Video of TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin
This is why Boykin will not play in the Alamo Bowl.
Jose Martinez3857 days ago
Sports
ESPN’s Herm Edwards Goes Off on Trevone Boykin During Speech to High School Football Stars
Talk about a teachable moment.
Chris Yuscavage3859 days ago
Sports
TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer During Bar Fight (UPDATE)
Boykin’s status for the Alamo Bowl is unknown at this time.
Chris Yuscavage3859 days ago