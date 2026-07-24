Trevone Boykin

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Latest Stories

Shannon Sharpe Roasts Ex-NFL Star Trevone Boykin for Russell Wilson Criticism
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ex-NFL Star Trevone Boykin for Russell Wilson Criticism

Shannon Sharpe caught wind of Trevone Boykin’s comments about Russell Wilson, and he wasn’t happy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo236 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Here's the Bar Fight Arrest Video of TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin

This is why Boykin will not play in the Alamo Bowl.

Jose Martinez3857 days ago
Sports

TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer During Bar Fight (UPDATE)

Boykin’s status for the Alamo Bowl is unknown at this time.

Chris Yuscavage3859 days ago

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