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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Paul Dano 'Grateful' People Jumped to His Defense After Quentin Tarantino Called Him 'Weak Sauce'
Tarantino also called Dano "the weakest male actor in SAG" when discussing his performance in 'There Will Be Blood.'
Trace William Cowen177 days ago
Pop Culture
Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner, Toni Collette, and More Slam AI Actress Tilly Norwood
Emily Blunt also called AI-generated actors, "terrifying."
tara mahadevan298 days ago
Pop Culture
Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette Join Bong Joon Ho's Upcoming Sci-Fi Film
The upcoming project is based on Edward Ashton's new novel Mickey7. 'Batman' actor Robert Pattison will also star in the Warner Bros.' flick.
Joshua Espinoza1526 days ago