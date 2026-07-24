Toni Collette

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Latest Stories

Paul Dano and Quentin Tarantino are posing at separate events, both wearing dark jackets.
Pop Culture

Paul Dano 'Grateful' People Jumped to His Defense After Quentin Tarantino Called Him 'Weak Sauce'

Tarantino also called Dano "the weakest male actor in SAG" when discussing his performance in 'There Will Be Blood.'

Trace William Cowen177 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner, Toni Collette, and More Slam AI Actress Tilly Norwood

Emily Blunt also called AI-generated actors, "terrifying."

tara mahadevan298 days ago
Film director Bong Joon Ho arrives at the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette Join Bong Joon Ho's Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

The upcoming project is based on Edward Ashton's new novel Mickey7. 'Batman' actor Robert Pattison will also star in the Warner Bros.' flick.

Joshua Espinoza1526 days ago

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