Tommie Sunshine

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One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
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Elvis - "I've Got A Feeling In My Body (Tommie Sunshine & Wuki Remix)"

Maybe moreso than anyone else in electronic dance music at-present, populist New Yorker Tommie Sunshine is the best equipped person to remix Elvis Pre

marcuskdowling4251 days ago
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Tommie Sunshine Calls For Transparency, Posts Tour Rider

With everything going on with the cancellation of the third say of this year's Electirc Zoo festival, it feels like the people we're not hearing from

khrisd4710 days ago
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Steve "Silk" Hurley ft. Sharon Pass - "The Word Is Love (Tommie Sunshine & Live City Remix)"

Out today on S&S is a remix pack featuring many different takes on Steve "Silk" Hurley's "The Word is Love," Out today on S&S is a remix pack featuring many different takes on Steve "Silk" Hurley's "The Word is Love," featuring this remix from Tommie Sunshine and Live City, which Tommie says is the first time they worked together on music. It sounds like it was a match made in heaven, as their electro house rework has the right amount of bounce to it, which Tommie credits TJR for inspiring.

khrisd4768 days ago
tommie sunshine the archive
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Tommie Sunshine Uploads 39-Track "Archive" For Free Download

You have to respect a guy like Tommie Sunshine. He's been doing his thing in the dance music scene for years, touring the globe and putting smiles on

khrisd4797 days ago
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Mt. Eden - "Sierra Leone (Tommie Sunshine & Live City Remix)"

Preview @TommieSunshine and @itsLiveCity's massive remix of "Sierra Leone" by @MtEdenOfficial. http://bit.ly/Z5seqx

khrisd4837 days ago
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Download Tommie Sunshine's 2013 Ultra Music Festival Main Stage Set

The one and only Tommie Sunshine has uploaded his bootleg-laden Ultra Music Festival main stage set from the first weekend at Ultra. Just check the sheer amount of remixes, refixes, and debut cuts in the mix. Well, watch the interview DAD and Prescribed did with Tommie, then jam this one out.

khrisd4865 days ago
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Interview: Tommie Sunshine Speaks on EDM's Growth, EDM's Next Moves, and His Brooklyn Fire Label

2013 marks 20 years of being in the dance music scene for Tommie Sunshine. Some artists who have been in the scene that long tend to just continue on

androids4866 days ago
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The 10 Best DJs Over 40

You can't escape it: EDM is seen as the sound of the youth. Just look at your parents' faces when you throw on some amazing new track. Yet like with a

androids4870 days ago
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Tommie Sunshine Says Al Walser's Grammy Nomination "Makes People Take the Grammys Less Seriously"

With the Grammys going down Sunday, EDM is definitely the talk of the town. No matter how you slice it, Al Walser trolled the nominations and is now running up against Skrillex, Calvin Harris, and Swedish House Mafia. The dust settled for a while, but Billboard drudged it back up, and while many of the DJs they reached out to did not have any words on the issue, Tommie Sunshine, one of DAD's favorite out-spoken DJs, had the following to say on this...

khrisd4916 days ago
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10 DJs You Should Be Following on Twitter

When it comes to technology, the DJ is king. Don't take the insane tour riders or Grammy wins for granted: DJs are nerds first, and when new tech hits

khrisd4924 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Three-day weekends are the things DJs love to hear. It means an extra night to party, which is an extra stack of cash in hand. If you're not trying to hit the club, make the club come to you. We guarantee you could have the party rocking by just dropping this week's best mixes, one after the other. Try it.

androids4934 days ago

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