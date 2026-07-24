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Katy Perry's had an interesting relationship with electronic music. She broke through the mainstream with Dr. Luke, who has been known to knock out trkhrisd
With the different pitfalls and problems that DJs face, one of the biggest problems a DJ has to face is being told to stop DJing. Over the years, we'vkhrisd
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.khrisd
What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next weekandroids