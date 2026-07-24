Tom Daley

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Music

Rihanna Got Tom Daley to Take a Picture of Troye Sivan Peeing With His Dress On at the Met Gala

Following the Met Gala, Troye Sivan shared a picture of himself attempting to pee with his dress on that he says Rihanna wanted Tom Daley to take for her.

Joe Price1773 days ago

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