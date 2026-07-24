Latest Stories
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats: 'I'm Not Scared of a Germ'
Bodes well for the state of health in the country.
Penis Rots After Cobra Bit Man While on the Toilet in South Africa
A 47-year-old Dutch man has suffered from a rotting penis after a cobra bit his genitals while he was sat on the toilet during a safari trip in South Africa.
Toilet-Licking Social Media Personality Claims to Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
2021 can't come soon enough.
Florida Man Arrested After He Allegedly Stole 66 Rolls of Toilet Paper From Hotel
The great toilet paper shortage of 2020 has pushed one man too far.
COVID-19 Has People Flushing Disinfecting Wipes Down the Toilet and It's Causing Unnecessary Pipe Problems
A lesson in flush etiquette.
Vince Staples Celebrates 5 Years of Never Running Out of Toilet Paper
In the future, toilet paper should be free for all.
11-Foot Python Chomps Down on Dude's Penis While He Uses Toilet
In what is truly the stuff of nightmares, the 11-foot python emerged from a toilet and bit a man on his penis.
Is Steph Curry Really Playing Better Since His Wife Bought Him an Automated Toilet? A Complex Sports Investigation
A toilet may be the secret to Steph Curry’s success.
Guy Mistakes Plane Exit for Restroom Door, Tries to Open It Mid-Flight
The dude was promptly arrested and fined $671. Additionally, he was slapped with a five-year ban from flying.
Science Says Holding Your Pee May Actually Make You a More Accomplished Liar
Since moving on from the whole "Who peed on Drake?" investigation, scientists are now tackling other urine-related matters.
Evil Australian Snakes Apparently Love to Hang Out in Toilets
In case years of cinema and biblical references taught you nothing, snakes are still the absolute worst.
A Five-Foot Long Snake Emerged From a San Diego Office Building Toilet This Week
A five foot snake recently came slithering out of a toilet in San Diego. Think about this the next time you're in the bathroom.
Toilet Reading: LeBron James Still Has His Sights Set on Becoming a Billionaire
He's well on his way.
Toilet Reading: Chris Kluwe Is (Probably) Never Going to Play in the NFL Again Because of the Story That He Just Wrote
His career is likely over.
Toilet Reading: The Story About Former NFL Player Sam Hurd Trying to Sell Drugs Is Even Crazier Than You Thought
He's facing life behind bars.
Toilet Reading: This Story About How the Charlotte Hornets Became an NBA Franchise Is Fascinating
Their first year sounds like it was insane.
Toilet Reading: Steve Bartman Still Refuses to Be Interviewed About What Happened During the 2003 MLB Playoffs
He has basically disappeared.
Toilet Reading: The Oral History of ESPN's Short Lived Show "Playmakers"
It's too bad it only aired for one season.