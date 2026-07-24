Toilet Reading

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Latest Stories

A Cobra looking like it's just found its dinner.
Life

Penis Rots After Cobra Bit Man While on the Toilet in South Africa

A 47-year-old Dutch man has suffered from a rotting penis after a cobra bit his genitals while he was sat on the toilet during a safari trip in South Africa.

Joe Price1723 days ago
Toilet Roll
Life

Florida Man Arrested After He Allegedly Stole 66 Rolls of Toilet Paper From Hotel

The great toilet paper shortage of 2020 has pushed one man too far.

Joe Price2318 days ago
vince
Music

Vince Staples Celebrates 5 Years of Never Running Out of Toilet Paper

In the future, toilet paper should be free for all.

Trace William Cowen2627 days ago
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Life

11-Foot Python Chomps Down on Dude's Penis While He Uses Toilet

In what is truly the stuff of nightmares, the 11-foot python emerged from a toilet and bit a man on his penis.

Trace William Cowen3713 days ago
Pop Culture

Guy Mistakes Plane Exit for Restroom Door, Tries to Open It Mid-Flight

The dude was promptly arrested and fined $671. Additionally, he was slapped with a five-year ban from flying.

Trace William Cowen3953 days ago
Pop Culture

Science Says Holding Your Pee May Actually Make You a More Accomplished Liar

Since moving on from the whole "Who peed on Drake?" investigation, scientists are now tackling other urine-related matters.

Trace William Cowen3958 days ago
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Pop Culture

Evil Australian Snakes Apparently Love to Hang Out in Toilets

In case years of cinema and biblical references taught you nothing, snakes are still the absolute worst.

Trace William Cowen3964 days ago
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Pop Culture

A Five-Foot Long Snake Emerged From a San Diego Office Building Toilet This Week

A five foot snake recently came slithering out of a toilet in San Diego. Think about this the next time you're in the bathroom.

Doug Sibor4216 days ago
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Sports

Toilet Reading: The Oral History of ESPN's Short Lived Show "Playmakers"

It's too bad it only aired for one season.

Chris Yuscavage4680 days ago

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