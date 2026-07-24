Latest Stories
Robert Pattinson Shuts Down 'Tenet' Time Travel Theory
The Pattman speaks on trash-esque eating habits, working with Nolan, where he's at with 'The Batman,' and more in a new self-photographed 'GQ' cover story.
Alicia Keys Goes Retro for Her "Time Machine" Video
Alicia Keys has unleashed her new song "Time Machine" alongside a retro video.
'Avengers: Endgame' Writers Talk About the Time Travel Movie That Inspired Them
They pulled from 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.'
Netflix Shares Trailer for Spike Lee's Time-Travel Drama 'See You Yesterday'
Brooklyn teenager C.J. Walker attempts to go back in time to save her brother from being shot by a police officer in the trailer for 'See You Yesterday.'
First 'Avengers 4' Synopsis Hints at Reality-Bending and Sacrifices
The 'Avengers 4' synopsis is here.
Leslie Jones Vows to Protest Nude If 'Timeless' Doesn’t Get a Third Season
NBC better make the right choice.