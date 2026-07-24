Time Travel Movies

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Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Shuts Down 'Tenet' Time Travel Theory

The Pattman speaks on trash-esque eating habits, working with Nolan, where he's at with 'The Batman,' and more in a new self-photographed 'GQ' cover story.

Trace William Cowen2265 days ago
Alicia Keys
Music

Alicia Keys Goes Retro for Her "Time Machine" Video

Alicia Keys has unleashed her new song "Time Machine" alongside a retro video.

Joe Price2439 days ago
avengers writers
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame' Writers Talk About the Time Travel Movie That Inspired Them

They pulled from 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.'

Alex Galbraith2559 days ago
See You Yesterday
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Trailer for Spike Lee's Time-Travel Drama 'See You Yesterday'

Brooklyn teenager C.J. Walker attempts to go back in time to save her brother from being shot by a police officer in the trailer for 'See You Yesterday.'

Joe Price2651 days ago
Avengers Cast
Pop Culture

First 'Avengers 4' Synopsis Hints at Reality-Bending and Sacrifices

The 'Avengers 4' synopsis is here.

Victoria L. Johnson2985 days ago
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