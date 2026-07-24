The Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF) is back and returning to theatres. TBFF 2022 offers a hybrid festival for audiences to enjoy Black stories.Patrick Mullen
Featured
We chat with festival founder Fabienne Colas and highlight five movies at Toronto’s largest film event devoted to celebrating Black stories.Patrick Mullen
While Dune may be the biggest Canuck-directed movie at TIFF 2021, the next Denis Villeneuve could be among this year's class of emerging Canadian filmmakers.Patrick Mullen
Here are 10 films screening at TIFF 2017 that won't disappointChristopher Turner