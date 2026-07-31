The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

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There Will Never Be a Movie Scarier Than "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

Forty years after its initial release, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remains the scariest movie of all time. Here's why.

MattBarone4321 days ago

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