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Latest Stories
Music
The Rise of Illionaire Records, the Independent Label Taking Korean Hip-Hop to the Next Level
How three rappers, Dok2, the Quiett, and Beenzino, are throwing out the established K-pop model and finding fame and fortune their own way.
Jaeki Cho4053 days ago