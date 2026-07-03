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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Third ‘Quiet Place’ Movie in Development, John Krasinski Exiting Director’s Chair
Though the sequel has yet to reach theaters due to several delays caused by the coronavirus, a third 'Quiet Place' movie is already in the works.
Gavin Evans2076 days ago