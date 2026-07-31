Latest Stories
Shepard Fairey, Cleon Peterson, POSE, RETNA, and WK Interact Put Up Colorful Murals in Chicago For "The Provocateurs"
Artist included in "The Provocateurs" exhibition banded together to paint the streets of Chicago.
Interview: D*FACE Talks the Early Days of Street Art and How He Builds His Exhibitions
We interviewed the London-based artist D*FACE about his art and involvement in the Shepard Fairey-curated exhibition, "The Provocateurs."
Interview: Monica Canilao Discusses the DIY Mentality and Creating Art Inspired by Her Native American Heritage
The artist discusses her work for Shepard Fairey's "The Provocateurs" group exhibition in Chicago.
Interview: Cleon Peterson Talks Depicting Society's Violence and Deviating From "The Rules" in His Art
We interviewed the artist and designer Cleon Peterson about his art and involvement in "The Provocateurs."
Interview: Space Invader Explains How Street Art Is a Provocation of the Official Art System
The anonymous street artist brings his 8-bit mosaics to an art exhibition in Chicago.
Interview: Shepard Fairey Gathers Boundary Pushing Artists for "The Provocateurs" Exhibition in Chicago
The street art king talks about his newest project, an impressive exhibition of contemporary art in Chicago.
Introducing Art Provocateurs Week on Complex, With Artists Curated by Shepard Fairey
In conjunction with Shepard Fairey's Art Alliance exhibition during Lollapalooza in Chicago, we've interviewed the artists showing work there.