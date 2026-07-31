The Provocateurs

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Shepard Fairey, Cleon Peterson, POSE, RETNA, and WK Interact Put Up Colorful Murals in Chicago For "The Provocateurs"

Artist included in "The Provocateurs" exhibition banded together to paint the streets of Chicago.

Alani Nelson4376 days ago
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Interview: D*FACE Talks the Early Days of Street Art and How He Builds His Exhibitions

We interviewed the London-based artist D*FACE about his art and involvement in the Shepard Fairey-curated exhibition, "The Provocateurs."

Cedar Pasori4386 days ago
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Interview: Monica Canilao Discusses the DIY Mentality and Creating Art Inspired by Her Native American Heritage

The artist discusses her work for Shepard Fairey's "The Provocateurs" group exhibition in Chicago.

Rhiannon Platt4387 days ago
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Interview: Cleon Peterson Talks Depicting Society's Violence and Deviating From "The Rules" in His Art

We interviewed the artist and designer Cleon Peterson about his art and involvement in "The Provocateurs."

Braudie Blais-Billie4388 days ago
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Interview: Space Invader Explains How Street Art Is a Provocation of the Official Art System

The anonymous street artist brings his 8-bit mosaics to an art exhibition in Chicago.

Leigh Silver4389 days ago
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Interview: Shepard Fairey Gathers Boundary Pushing Artists for "The Provocateurs" Exhibition in Chicago

The street art king talks about his newest project, an impressive exhibition of contemporary art in Chicago.

Leigh Silver4390 days ago
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Introducing Art Provocateurs Week on Complex, With Artists Curated by Shepard Fairey

In conjunction with Shepard Fairey's Art Alliance exhibition during Lollapalooza in Chicago, we've interviewed the artists showing work there.

Cedar Pasori4390 days ago

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