Rhiannon Platt Portrait

Rhiannon Platt

Joined July 2014 | 36 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Top Street and Graffiti Artists to Watch in 2015

These are the street artists and graffiti writers you should pay attention to in the coming months.

Rhiannon Platt4270 days ago
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The 20 Best Murals of 2014

We're helping you remember all the amazing street art that went up this year.

Rhiannon Platt4286 days ago
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Interview: Graffiti Artist RISK Talks About the L.A. Street Art Scene and His New Autobiography "Old Habits Die Hard"

Graffiti artist RISK talks about the L.A. graff scene and his new autobiography "Old Habits Die Hard."

Rhiannon Platt4343 days ago
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Interview: Monica Canilao Discusses the DIY Mentality and Creating Art Inspired by Her Native American Heritage

The artist discusses her work for Shepard Fairey's "The Provocateurs" group exhibition in Chicago.

Rhiannon Platt4432 days ago
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Global Track Interview: Jetsonorama Brings Color to the Navajo Nation With His "Painted Desert Project"

Working with a group of street artists from across the globe, Jetsonorama covers the desert in vibrant murals.

Rhiannon Platt4445 days ago
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Global Track Interview: Marcine Franckowiak Explains How She Became the First Woman at Colossal Media

Marcine Franckowiak talks about the trails and tribulations of being a sign painter.

Rhiannon Platt4452 days ago
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Global Track: Street Artist ELLE Brings Tropical Vibes to New York's Urban Jungle

ELLE brings the explosion of color and nature she witnessed in Hawaii to the city streets.

Rhiannon Platt4459 days ago
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The Best Street Art and Graffiti of 2014 (So Far)

These are the best murals and graffiti pieces that have gone up all over the world this year.

Rhiannon Platt4461 days ago
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Global Track Interview: Street Artist Zola Takes a Radical Approach to Her Medium

Zola, a radical and feminist street artist, talks about her politically-charged work.

Rhiannon Platt4465 days ago
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Global Track: Surveying Cash Four and Smells' Handmade Zine #2

In this week's street art column, we take a look at a brand new edition of Cash Four's zine.

Rhiannon Platt4472 days ago
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Global Track: Lush's Graffiti Experiments Are Changing the Game

For Australian graffiti writer Lush, nothing is off limits.

Rhiannon Platt4480 days ago
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Global Track Interview: Avoid Talks His New Exhibition of Graffiti Photography in North Carolina

For the past 10 years, Adam Void has documented graffiti culture through his lens. Now his photographs are going on view in North Carolina.

Rhiannon Platt4487 days ago
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Global Track: 15 Graffiti Artists With Fresh Pieces in Baltimore

These Baltimore graffiti artists are putting up some of the best work in the city.

Rhiannon Platt4494 days ago
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Global Track Interview: Urban Nation Director Yasha Young Talks About the Pop-Up Show "LAX/TXL" and Street Art Installation "Project M"

The pop-up exhibition "LAX/TXL" brings artists across the world into Berlin.

Rhiannon Platt4496 days ago
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Global Track: Muralism and Community at Open Walls Baltimore

This week's street art column brings you to Baltimore for the annual street art festival.

Rhiannon Platt4505 days ago
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Global Track Interview: Gaia and Nanook Discuss Bringing Street Art to Baltimore With Open Walls Festival

We interview the founders of the annual street art event to discuss its present and future.

Rhiannon Platt4513 days ago
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Global Track Interview: "The Rap Quotes" Artist Jay Shells Discusses His Work and New Exhibition in LA

We talked to the artist Jay Shells about posting rap lyrics in the city streets they refer to.

Rhiannon Platt4528 days ago
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20 Street Artists You've Never Heard Of (But Should Definitely Know)

Get to know some of the newer names in the worlds of street art and graffiti.

Rhiannon Platt4535 days ago

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