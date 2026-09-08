Braudie Blais-Billie
Latest Stories
The 18 Best Things Andy Warhol Ever Said
These are just a few of the iconic statements Andy Warhol made in his lifetime.
15 Sex-Themed Art Exhibitions That Shocked the Public
Sex is nothing new to the art world, but sometimes, exhibitions take it to the next level.
Interview: Cleon Peterson Talks Depicting Society's Violence and Deviating From "The Rules" in His Art
We interviewed the artist and designer Cleon Peterson about his art and involvement in "The Provocateurs."
25 Prints You Should Buy Right Now
These awesome prints will take any apartment to the next level.
20 Ways Artists Have Interpreted the American Flag
Check out the variety and interpretation the American flag has to offer in the art world.
Olivia Bee Explores Adolescence With Her First New York Exhibition "Kids in Love"
"Kids in Love" is photographer Olivia Bee's first solo New York show, which opened this weekend.
The Most Creative Music Videos of June 2014
From insane asylums to dream sequences, these music videos push the boundaries.
25 Young Photographers To Keep Your Eye On
These are young photographers who could very well be the next big thing.
Design Kickstarters That Didn't Reach Their Goal But Should Have
These are some of the world's best designs and projects that would have been great contributions to society had they reached their fundraising goal.
The Best Examples of Boxing in Art
Here are some of the greatest works involving boxing in the contemporary art world.
The Weirdest Things on the Fake Banksy Twitter
Here are some of the weirdest tweets from the fake Banksy Twitter account.
25 Hilarious Student Council Campaign Poster Ideas
25 of the funniest student council campaign posters we could find on the Internet.
In These Streets: The Best Street Art From May 2014
Here's a list of the coolest murals from around the world last month.