Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.khrisd
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As you should know, we're close with the good folks over at Pigeons & Planes. We've also been huge fans of AlunaGeorge's debut album Body Music. P&P rkhrisd
Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.khrisd
There's no question the Brits know how to rock. From the original British Invasion to the more recent influx of indie pop rock bands, the UK rock tradition is strong. One band following this tradition is Foals. As one of the leading bands in the UK, Foals has released three studio albums to date and inspired a bevy of electronic and dance remixes; here are the 10 best remixes of Foals songs.jakel