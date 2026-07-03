JasonTheWeen Calls Out Lying-Ass Clip Pages on X, and He's Right — The Platform Has a Real Problem
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Nefarious clip pages are further complicating the present-day user experience on X.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
People Are Pushing Back Against Experts' Claims That ‘Squid Game’ May Inspire Violence Among Children
In short, we've been here before, whether it was with Parental Advisory labels or politically motivated efforts of blaming artists for violence.Trace William Cowen
The Spotify podcast host and comedian is back at it with more cringe takes on COVID-19, this time in connection with President Biden and booster shots.Trace William Cowen
The tweeted jokes are piling up in response to the latest brazen propaganda effort from police about weed edibles, just in time for Halloween.Trace William Cowen