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Life

Founder of Spa at Center of Robert Kraft Controversy Attended Trump's Super Bowl Party

Kraft has denied any illegal activity, which is alleged to have occurred at a spa founded by Li Yang, an attendee of Trump's Super Bowl viewing party.

Trace William Cowen2688 days ago
This is a photo of Texas.
Life

Escaped Prison Inmate Arrested for Trying to Sneak Booze, Home-Cooked Food Back Into Jail

Inmates have been making quick trips to grab snacks, then going right back to jail.

Sajae Elder3094 days ago
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Life

West Virginia Homeowner Busted for Drugs After Snitching on Herself With a Sign on Her Front Door

A West Virginia homeowner was busted for drugs after snitching on herself with a sign on her own front door.

MacMcCannTX3567 days ago
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Life

Badass Cop in Bikini Takes Down Thief

A badass cop took down a thief while wearing a bikini.

Keishamazing3640 days ago
Life

Man Receives 3-Year Sentence for Tattooing Penis on Woman Who Asked for Yin-Yang Sign

A man received a three-year jail sentence for tattooing a penis on a woman who asked for a yin-yang sign.

Keishamazing3648 days ago
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Life

Police in Search of Burglar Who Wears Donald Trump Mask

Police are in search of a man who has ransacked two stores wearing a Donald Trump mask.

Keishamazing3649 days ago
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Pop Culture

Registered Sex Offender Caught Playing Pokémon Go With Kids Outside Courthouse

A registered sex offender was caught by a probation officer playing Pokémon Go with kids on the steps of a courthouse.

Keishamazing3656 days ago
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Pop Culture

Drug Smugglers Got so High They Called the Cops on Themselves

Two men trafficking marijuana across the country got so high that they called 911 to say that the cops weren't arresting them fast enough.

Christopher Spata3830 days ago
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Pop Culture

Former Daycare Worker Found Guilty of Starting a Toddler 'Fight Club'

She was convicted of seven felonies and six misdemeanors.

Keishamazing3837 days ago

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