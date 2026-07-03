Respected Philadelphia-based battle rapper Tech 9, not to be confused with Strange Music founder Tech N9ne, has passed away.Joe Price
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Long before he was an icon, Kendrick Lamar got his first taste of stardom as a hype man on a Strange Music tour.Shawn Setaro
The hip-hop foundation of the label might be stable, but Strange’s CEO is not shy about his ambitions for pop success.Chris Mench
Jay Z's infamous elevator incident with Solange, Kanye and Kim tie the knot, OutKast's reunion tour, and more.edwinortiz